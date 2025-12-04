Home / India News / Goods train derails at Panvel station near Mumbai, railway traffic hit

Goods train derails at Panvel station near Mumbai, railway traffic hit

Due to the derailment, the movement of trains on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Panvel-Karjat routes was affected, the officials said

freight train, railway
A goods train derailed near the Panvel railway station in Raigad district. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
A goods train derailed near the Panvel railway station in Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, affecting railway traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa route, a Central Railway (CR) official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The derailment occurred at a crossing point near the Panvel railway station at 12.28 pm. One trolley of the goods train wagon going to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed near platform number five," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

Due to the derailment, the movement of trains on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Panvel-Karjat routes was affected, the officials said. Panvel railway station is located around 50 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MumbaiTrain DerailmentTrain derailments

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

