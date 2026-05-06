Great Nicobar Project: Why it matters and what are the concerns around it

Congress leader Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recent video about the Great Nicobar Project has reignited the debate around the Centre's ambitious development plan. While Gandhi argues that the project could cause "irreversible environmental damage" and "threaten indigenous communities", the government maintains it is critical for India’s "long-term economic and strategic goals".

Here's all you need to know about the Great Nicobar Project:

What is the Great Nicobar Project?

The Great Nicobar Project is a mega infrastructure initiative to transform the southernmost part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, specifically Great Nicobar Island, into a strategic and economic hub.

The plan includes: An international transshipment port

A greenfield international airport

A township to support workers and residents

Power infrastructure, including a gas-based plant The idea is to position Great Nicobar as a key node in global maritime trade while also boosting regional connectivity. India depends heavily on foreign ports for transshipment. Nearly 75 per cent of its transshipment cargo handled outside the country. Colombo, Singapore and Klang handle more than 85 per cent of this cargo, according to a July 2022 release by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Transshipment is the movement of cargo from one ship or transport mode to another at an intermediate port, where containers are unloaded, sorted, and reloaded onto another vessel for onward delivery to their final destination.

Strategic importance for India’s maritime ambitions Great Nicobar Island sits close to one of the world’s busiest shipping routes that connects the Strait of Malacca with global trade corridors. This gives India a chance to enhance both commercial and military presence in the Indo-Pacific, while improving access to key economies such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and further to East Asian markets including Japan and South Korea. Key strategic benefits include: Enhanced naval reach: A stronger infrastructure base supports surveillance and rapid deployment in the region

Trade advantage: A transshipment port could capture cargo traffic passing through nearby sea lanes

Connectivity boost: Improved links to Southeast Asia could strengthen economic ties In a FAQ published on May 1, the government said: “It combines economic growth, infrastructure development, and job creation with critical national security imperatives, advancing India’s long-term strategic and developmental interests in the Indian Ocean Region."

Countering China’s expanding footprint The project is also important for regional power dynamics, particularly in relation to China’s String of Pearls strategy. The String of Pearls is a geopolitical theory and strategic framework used to describe China's growing network of commercial and military facilities along its sea lines of communication (SLOCs) in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). “The presence of a strong, permanent defence base in Great Nicobar will enable India to better monitor and secure key maritime routes, while countering the growing presence of foreign powers in the Indian Ocean,” the press note said. Strategically located islands such as Great Nicobar Island can also serve as forward operating bases, which would enhance both surveillance and rapid response capabilities.

What are the concerns raised by the Congress? Despite its strategic promise, the project faces strong criticism on environmental and social grounds. In a statement issued on May 3, Congress General Secretary raised pointed concerns around the project. Environmental risks Great Nicobar is part of a biodiversity hotspot with unique flora and fauna

Large-scale construction could lead to deforestation and habitat loss

Long-term ecological damage in a fragile island ecosystem Impact on indigenous communities The island is home to vulnerable groups such as the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes

Development could disrupt their traditional way of life

Questions remain over whether current safeguards and consent mechanisms are adequate Disaster vulnerability