GST Council meet should promote federalism, not just grab headlines: Cong

Opposition-ruled states have extended their support to cut the number of GST rate slabs and the rates for mass consumption items, while demanding a mechanism to ensure the benefits get passed on to consumers, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.
He also said the Congress hopes that next week's GST Council meeting would not be just a "headline-grabbing exercise so typical of the (Narendra) Modi government".
According to Ramesh, the eight opposition-ruled states have also demanded compensation to all states for a period of five years, with 2024-25 as the base year, since their revenues are bound to be adversely impacted by the rate cuts.
They have demanded additional levies on 'sin' and luxury goods over and above the proposed 40 per cent be fully transferred to states, he said.
"Eight Opposition-ruled states -- Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal -- have extended their support to the reduction in the number of GST rate slabs and a reduction in the rates themselves for items of mass consumption," the Congress leader said on X.
He said these states have also called for a mechanism that ensures that the benefits of the rate cuts get passed on to consumers.
They have also demanded compensation to all states for a period of five years with 2024-25 as the base year, since their revenues are bound to be adversely impacted by the rate cuts, Ramesh said.
The eight opposition-ruled states have also called for additional levies on 'sin' and luxury goods over and above the proposed 40% be fully transferred to states, he said, adding the Centre gets close to 17-18% of its revenue from various cesses that are not shared with the states.
The Congress leader stressed that these demands are perfectly legitimate and are bolstered by recent papers published by the Union Finance Ministry's own National Institute of Public Finance & Policy (NIPFP).
According to him, the Congress has for long been demanding a GST 2.0 that not only reduces rate slabs and cuts rates but also brings about drastic simplification of procedures and compliance requirements, especially for MSMEs.
Ramesh further said the Congress has also been stressing the essentiality of ensuring that the interests of all states are fully protected.
"It hopes that the GST Council meeting scheduled for next week will not be merely a headline-grabbing exercise so typical of the (Narendra) Modi government, but will also advance the cause of genuine cooperative federalism in letter and spirit," he added.
The high-powered GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on September 3-4 to discuss moving to a two-slab taxation. The two-day meeting will be held in New Delhi.
The council, comprising finance ministers of all states and Union Territories, besides that of the Centre, will deliberate on the recommendations made by the three GoMs on rate rationalisation, compensation cess and health and life insurance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app