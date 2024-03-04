Home / India News / Gujarat CM Patel launches host of developmental projects in Vadodara

The Chief Minister also inaugurated three diverse projects worth Rs 158 crore by Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Rs 574 crore by the Urban Development Authority, in Vadodara

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:33 AM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone of 'Shrinathdham Haveli' and the new building of Narhari Hospital in Vadodara on Sunday.

He also performed groundbreaking for 11 Anganwadi buildings and 51 km of Panchayat roads in Vadodara.

"At Vadodara, in the presence of Vaishnavacharya Pujya Sri Vrajarajkumarji, the foundation stone of Srinathdham Haveli and Narahari Hospital was laid, and got the opportunity to participate in the 'Holi Rasiya Sang Phool Phag' program," CM Patel posted on X.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated three diverse projects worth Rs 158 crore by Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Rs 574 crore by the Urban Development Authority, in Vadodara.

He also virtually performed groundbreaking for a ring road around the city of Vadodara.

The ring road will be 75 metres wide and 67 km long. The works kicked off on Sunday will involve a 27 km length worth Rs 317 crore.

The Chief Minister also virtually performed groundbreaking for Rs 33.75 crore strengthening and widening of the Palej - Nareshwar highway to 10 metres from the existing 7 metres.

The new district collector office built at a cost of Rs 22 crore was also inaugurated in this function. 525 new recruits were given appointment letters at the function.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

