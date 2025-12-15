Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Solar project in Rajasthan facing no evacuation constraints, says ACME

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, India's leading renewable energy producer, on Monday said its 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan continues to be fully supported by dedicated transmission capacity and is not facing any evacuation constraints.

Some solar projects in the state currently supply power under the temporary general network access (T-GNA) framework, as their associated transmission systems are yet to be commissioned.

Those constraints are not faced by ACME.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd said its 300 MW solar project developed by ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd and connected to the Bikaner-II substation has received General Network Access (GNA) effectiveness approval for long-term access and is currently evacuating its full capacity of 300 MW.

 

"As the project holds confirmed and effective GNA status (long term GNA) now, it now continues to be fully supported by dedicated transmission capacity and is not subject to the evacuation constraints," the firm said in a statement.

ACME Solar also said that following the commissioning of the NarelaKhetri transmission line, long-term GNA has become effective for around 4,300 MW of solar projects in Rajasthan across multiple developers, significantly easing transmission constraints.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and hybrid solutions.

The company has an operational capacity of 2,934 MW and under-construction capacity of 4,586 MW, including about 15 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ACME Solar Holdings ACME Solar solar power projects

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

