'I salute all the brave': Rahul Gandhi lauds Uttarkashi tunnel rescuers

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lauded the people engaged in the successful rescue operation of stranded workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

"The safe return of the labour brothers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi is very happy news. My heartiest congratulations to them and their families", Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.

"The safety of our labour brothers who build India is of paramount importance. I salute all the brave men who made this difficult campaign successful", he added.

Earlier today, all 41 workers were rescued successfully from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, after 16 days of tireless efforts of the rescuers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the workers, who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

"The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," PM Modi said on X.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said. .

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

After tireless efforts of rescuers which continued for 16 days, locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were rescued from the tunnel.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.