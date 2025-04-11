Home / India News / IGI airport aims 24 mn passengers annually, more global links: DIAL CEO

IGI airport aims 24 mn passengers annually, more global links: DIAL CEO

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA in the national capital and has connections to 70 international destinations at present

IGI Airport
Currently, the annual passenger traffic is around 22 million. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Delhi airport expects to handle more than 24 million passengers annually in the next 1-2 years and is working on having more connectivity to the Asia Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, a top official said on Friday.

Currently, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 22 million passengers annually and of the total, 5.5 million are connecting passenger traffic.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the airport is in discussions to enhance air connectivity to the Asia Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.

Among other initiatives, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Auckland airport.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA in the national capital and has connections to 70 international destinations at present.

"We are well advanced into becoming a global gateway," Jaipuriar said at a briefing here.



Now, there are three operational terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. From next week, T2 will be shut for maintenance works.

The airport is also undergoing essential runway upgrades.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

