India's crude supply secure, LPG production increased: Hardeep Puri

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thursday that India is not facing any shortage of crude oil or LPG, even as tensions in West Asia raised concerns over supply disruptions.

The minister made the statement during a discussion in the Lok Sabha amid disruptions in the House.

India depends significantly on West Asia for supplies of crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas. Ongoing hostilities involving Iran and US allies raised concerns over shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for global oil trade.

Minister says supplies remain secure

Responding to concerns in Parliament, Puri stated that the country had secured alternative sources of energy supplies and that fuel availability remained stable.

“There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and fuel oil is fully assured,” the minister said. He also said India had increased sourcing from outside the Hormuz route in order to reduce risks to supply chains. “Non-Hormuz sourcing is at 70% now; it was at 55% earlier. We have enough crude, kerosene, ATF, diesel, petrol, LNG and LPG. We are securing LNG from America, Norway and other countries,” Puri said. LPG production increases The minister also informed Parliament that domestic LPG production had increased in recent days.

“In the last five days, LPG production increased by 28 per cent. Field reports indicate hoarding and black marketing at the supplier level,” he said. India secures crude beyond Hormuz route Puri stated that India’s energy supply position remained stable despite the geopolitical situation. “The world has not faced a moment like this in modern energy history. India’s crude supply position is secure, and the volume secured exceeds what the Hormuz would have delivered. Before the crisis, approximately 45% of India’s crude imports transited through the Strait of Hormuz route,” he said. He added that diplomatic efforts helped secure additional energy supplies.