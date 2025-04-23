Black front pages, valley shutdown as Kashmir protests Pahalgam attack

Several newspapers across Kashmir on Wednesday printed their front pages entirely black as a gesture of mourning and protest against the brutal terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam a day earlier. This is also the first time in 35 years that the Kashmir Valley saw a complete shutdown in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack

Kashmiri newspapers print black pages

Leading English and Urdu dailies such as Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab, and Taimeel Irshad set aside their usual formats in a symbolic act of solidarity with the victims, condemning the violence.

ALSO READ | Pahalgam attack: Sketches of 3 terrorists released by security agencies The papers were printed with white or red headlines against black backgrounds, reflecting the sorrow and outrage of the region.

‘Gruesome: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving’, read the front page of Greater Kashmir, accompanied by a poignant subheadline in red: ‘26 killed in deadly terror attack in Pahalgam’. Its editorial titled ‘The massacre in the meadow – Protect Kashmir’s soul’ described the incident as not only an assault on lives, but a strike at the very identity and values of the region, which are based in its hospitality, peace, and economy.

Kashmir bandh Several organisations, including political parties, religious bodies, civil society groups, and trade and tourism associations called for a ‘bandh’, which saw businesses shuttered and roads deserted. Shops, petrol stations, and other commercial establishments remained closed in Srinagar, except for those selling essentials. Public transport was limited, although private vehicles continued to operate. All private schools across Jammu and Kashmir were closed for the day, and Kashmir University postponed scheduled exams. Government schools, however, remained open. ALSO READ: Keep regular fare level on J&K flights: Airlines told after Pahalgam attack Peaceful protests were held across the valley, with demonstrators condemning the killings and urging an end to violence against innocents. Political parties, trade groups back shutdown Several political parties and organisations backed the shutdown, including the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples’ Conference, and Apni Party. The Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also called for a peaceful protest. Tourism and trade associations such as the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation voiced their outrage and stood in support of the bandh. ALSO READ | UP police on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack; security stepped up

Security heightened in Pahalgam

Security has been significantly heightened across the region. Armed forces were deployed at sensitive locations, tourist hubs, and key infrastructure points. Checkpoints were set up across Srinagar and other district centres, with thorough vehicle and pedestrian checks underway.

A massive search operation is also ongoing in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam to trace those responsible for the attack, as additional forces have been stationed at the popular tourist destination to prevent any further incidents.

[With agency inputs]