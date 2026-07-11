Kerala govt constitutes expert panel to probe Wayanad tunnel landslide

The Kerala government on Saturday ordered constitution of a five-member expert panel to enquire into the reasons for the landslide at the Wayanad tunnel project site.

The panel will enquire whether the contractor has violated the contract conditions and will also look into the environment and forest clearances given to the project by the state and the Centre.

The panel comprises Dr C P Rajendran (geologist), Dr Vishnudas (ecologist), Dr P Pugazhendi (Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala), Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD) and Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department who will also be the convenor, the order said.

It said that the convenor may co-opt experts as members if deemed necessary. The terms of reference of the panel are to identify the causes of the accident, examine whether the contractor has violated the contract conditions and look into the environment and forest clearances given by the state and the Centre and to submit a report within a month, the order said. The government also issued an order sanctioning Rs five lakh financial assistance to the dependents of those who died in the landslide and upto Rs two lakh to the injured, based on the extent of their injuries, towards treatment costs.