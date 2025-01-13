Who works the most? Countries with the longest weekly hours ranked

How many hours do you work each week? If you think it's a lot, wait until you hear this: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently suggested employees should work 90 hours a week, including Sundays, to stay competitive.

His statement lit up social media, sparking debates about work-life balance and whether we’re pushing workers too far.

This isn’t just a theoretical issue. Last year, Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old employee at EY Pune, passed away just four months into her job. Reports suggest the stress of long working hours contributed to her death.

Her story highlights an alarming problem in today’s workplaces: excessive work hours can lead to burnout, health issues, and even death.

Are we working too much?

While long hours at work aren’t new, they're making a comeback as businesses return to pre-pandemic routines. Despite all the talk about mental health and work-life balance, many workers are still putting in more time than ever.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) warn that overworking is a serious health risk. Research shows that working long hours increases the chances of health problems like heart disease and can even shorten life expectancy.

What workers really want

Most workers don’t want to spend all their time at the office. A survey by Randstad found that 93.7 per cent of employees believe work-life balance is essential. Many even say they wouldn’t take a job that affects their personal life negatively.

In today’s world, work isn’t just about earning a paycheck. It’s about living a fulfilling life outside of work too.

Countries that work the most

So, where are people working the longest hours? According to the ILO, Bhutan tops the list. Workers there clock an average of 54.4 hours per week, and more than 61 per cent work 49 hours or more.

Here are the top 10 countries with the longest working hours in 2024:

Rank Country Average hours per week % working 49+ hours weekly 1 Bhutan 54.4 61% 2 United Arab Emirates 50.9 39% 3 Lesotho 50.4 36% 4 Congo 48.6 45% 5 Qatar 48.0 29% 6 Liberia 47.7 27% 7 Mauritania 47.6 46% 8 Lebanon 47.6 38% 9 Mongolia 47.3 33% 10 Jordan 47.0 34%

Countries that work the least

On the flip side, Vanuatu boasts of the shortest working hours. Employees there work just 24.7 hours a week, and only 4 per cent work long hours (49 hours or more).

Here are the top 10 countries with the shortest working hours in 2024:

Rank Country Average hours per week % working 49+ hours weekly 1 Vanuatu 24.7 4% 2 Kiribati 27.3 10% 3 Micronesia 30.4 2% 4 Rwanda 30.4 12% 5 Somalia 31.4 10% 6 Netherlands 31.6 6% 7 Iraq 31.7 5% 8 Wallis and Futuna 31.8 6% 9 Ethiopia 31.9 15% 10 Canada 32.1 9%

How does India compare?

India ranks 13th for the longest working hours globally. The average Indian employee works 46.7 hours a week, and more than half (51 per cent) work 49 hours or more each week.

The downside? Burnout is skyrocketing. A survey found that 62 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout, three times the global average of 20 per cent.

What’s the solution?

This data highlights the need for change. Work-life balance is more than a buzzword, it’s a necessity. Businesses, governments, and employees must work together to create healthier workplaces where productivity and well-being go hand in hand.

However, the question is, how long will it take for the world to truly prioritise work-life balance over burnout?