Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / Metro gates, central Delhi roads shut for Beating Retreat rehearsals

Metro gates, central Delhi roads shut for Beating Retreat rehearsals

Specific exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations facing Rafi Marg will remain closed from 2 pm to 6 pm on Jan 28 and 29

beating retreat, full dress rehearsal, new delhi
Full dress rehearsal ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony, near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations facing Rafi Marg will remain closed for four hours on January 28 and 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday citing security arrangements for the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026.

The specific gates will remain closed from 2 pm to 6 pm, it said. 

In a post on X, the DMRC advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow station announcements during the temporary closure on both days.

Enhanced security checks will be in place at all Metro stations till January 29, urging passengers to allow extra travel time and maintain discipline while queuing to ensure a smooth commute, it said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also announced restrictions at several locations in central Delhi due to rehearsals for the ceremonial event around Vijay Chowk.

Curbs will be enforced from 4 pm to 6 pm on January 28 to facilitate security and movement arrangements in the area, it said.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is held at Vijay Chowk on the evening of January 29 each year, marking the formal conclusion of Republic Day celebrations. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kedarnath experiences extreme winters, temperature plummets to -16°C

Govt on 'reforms express' path; GST 2.0 saved ₹1 trillion: President Murmu

Prez Murmu invokes Gandhi, Nehru, Vajpayee to seek unity on national issues

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in Baramati plane crash

Mamata demands SC monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

Topics :Delhi MetroBeating Retreat ceremonyDMRCDelhi traffic

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story