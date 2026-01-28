Metro gates, central Delhi roads shut for Beating Retreat rehearsals

Exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations facing Rafi Marg will remain closed for four hours on January 28 and 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday citing security arrangements for the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026.

The specific gates will remain closed from 2 pm to 6 pm, it said.

In a post on X, the DMRC advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow station announcements during the temporary closure on both days.

Enhanced security checks will be in place at all Metro stations till January 29, urging passengers to allow extra travel time and maintain discipline while queuing to ensure a smooth commute, it said.