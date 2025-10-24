NDA govt working to empower youth, says PM Modi at 17th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government was working to empower the youth and even the country's foreign policy was being shaped keeping the interest of the youngsters in mind.

In a recorded message at the 17th Rozgar Mela, he said India was the youngest nation in the world and the strength of its youth is one of the greatest assets.

"With this belief and confidence, we are moving forward in every field. Even our foreign policy is being shaped with the interests of India's youth in mind. Our diplomatic engagements and global agreements are increasingly focused on youth training and employment generation," Modi said.

At the Rozgar Mela, more than 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs were handed over. Modi said more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country. "Empowering the youth is a priority of the BJP-led NDA government," the prime minister said. Modi said India has entered into investment partnerships with several European countries, creating thousands of new job opportunities. "We have also signed multiple agreements with nations like Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and Canada to boost investment and support start ups and MSMEs. These collaborations will strengthen exports and open up new avenues of growth and opportunity for India's youth," he said.