Nearly 86% internet users access OTT audio and video services in India

The growth of the internet user base is decelerating, according to the report titled "Internet in India 2023" published by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar

Ajinkya Kawale

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:00 PM IST
India has more than 800 million internet users and 86 per cent of them access over-the-top (OTT) audio and video services — the top use for the technology in the country, said a report on Tuesday. More than 90 per cent of Indians use the internet daily and spend around 1.5 hours online on an average. However, the growth of the internet user base is decelerating, according to the report titled “Internet in India 2023” published by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar.


Internet users

Total: 821 mn

Urban: 378 mn

Rural: 442 mn



Gender divide narrows

Male: 54%

Female: 46%



Variation of internet penetration across states

Top 3

Goa: 73%

Maharashtra: 69%

Kerala: 69%



Bottom 3

Jharkhand: 46% (up 12%)

Uttar Pradesh: 41% (up 8%)

Bihar: 37% (up 17%)



Activities on internet

OTT (audio/video): 86% (702 mn)

Communication: 76% (621 mn)

Social media: 70% (575 mn)

Online gaming: 53% (438 mn)

E-commerce: 52% (427 mn)

Digital payment: 45% (370 mn)

Online learning: 3% (24 mn)



Non-traditional device user growth (2023 vs 2021)

All India: 11% (up 58%)

Urban India: 16% (up 54%)

Rural India: 6% (up 68%)



·        The use of other non-traditional devices (include smart TV, smart speakers, firesticks, Chromecast, Blu-ray and gaming consoles) to access internet has witnessed major growth



Emerging trends

80% of OTT users have used music streaming services

65% of internet users access news and information online

57% internet users prefer to use Indic languages in urban India

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

