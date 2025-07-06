Home / India News / Need 10% nominal GDP growth a year to achieve Viksit Bharat goal: CII chief

Need 10% nominal GDP growth a year to achieve Viksit Bharat goal: CII chief

India's economy is expected to grow 6.4-6.7 per cent during the current financial year driven by strong domestic demand, even as geopolitical uncertainty poses downside risks, according to CII

Rajiv Memani, chairperson of EY India
The trade pact between India and US will pave the way for technology transfers, more joint ventures and partnerships, the CII president said.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India needs an average nominal GDP growth rate of 10 per cent annually to achieve the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, CII President Rajiv Memani said.

Nominal GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country, measured using current market prices, without adjusting for inflation, unlike real GDP.

"India would require an average about 10 per cent nominal growth to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision," Memani told PTI.

In an interview to PTI, the newly-appointed president of the industry lobby observed that the interim trade pact between India and the US, expected to be finalised shortly, will remove the cloud of "uncertainty", providing access to a bigger market for Indian firms, especially in labour-intensive sectors.

The trade pact between the two nations will also pave the way for technology transfers, more joint ventures and partnerships, the CII president said.

"So I think first is that the uncertainty which was there, I think that will go away. People will get a clearer direction of what will happen in the future, and I think that has a very positive impact," he said.

India's economy is expected to grow 6.4-6.7 per cent during the current financial year driven by strong domestic demand, even as geopolitical uncertainty poses downside risks, according to CII.

"We have a very good position macro economically, things are very stable.

"Our institutions, whether it's the capital markets, whether it is RBI, whether it is banks, are in good shape, corporate balance sheets are looking stronger," the CII president said about India's prospects.

The Reserve Bank has retained India's GDP growth projection for the current fiscal ending March 2026 at 6.5 per cent, saying the country's economy presents a picture of strength, stability and opportunity in the backdrop of global uncertainty.

The FY26 growth projections are compared with the 6.5 per cent economic growth recorded in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court urges Centre to reclaim CJI residence from DY Chandrachud

Himachal rainfall: Red alert in 3 districts, CM says 'we are ready'

Gadkari's mega mobility plan: Electric buses, ropeways on fast track

Insolvency law cannot override PMLA, ED attachment to stay, says NCLAT

Reuters' X account blocked in India over request made during Op Sindoor

Topics :CIIDevelopmentIndia GDPGDP growth

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story