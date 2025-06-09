Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NHAI to consider public InvIT to widen investor base, include retail buyers

NHAI to consider public InvIT to widen investor base, include retail buyers

NHAI aims to launch a public infrastructure investment trust to allow retail investors access to highway assets and expand the overall investor base for asset monetisation

Highway, Road

Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly said over the past four years that he wants common citizens to benefit from rapid infrastructure expansion by allowing them to invest in highway projects via InvITs. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aiming to raise public funds for its asset monetisation pipeline, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it is considering a new infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) open to retail investors.
 
“NHAI has successfully launched private InvIT and monetised over 2,300 km of highways. NHAI is now considering launching public InvIT to increase the overall investor base, develop a competitive environment in the InvIT market, and mitigate the risk of a limited investor base. Further, public InvIT will also cater to retail investors, thereby providing access to infrastructure assets,” the highway authority said in its Asset Monetisation Strategy Report.
 
 
Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly said over the past four years that he wants common citizens to benefit from rapid infrastructure expansion by allowing them to invest in highway projects via InvITs.
 
However, officials said the process has turned out to be lengthy and complicated with tough regulations in place. In its report, NHAI did not confirm it will decisively go through with the proposal.
 
InvITs are one of the three primary modes of highway monetisation used by NHAI, under which a trust manages several road assets and investors can benefit from toll revenues by becoming unitholders.

Also Read

road financing

NHAI plans to launch public InvIT to increase overall investor base

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

PremiumNational highway

IRB Infra eyes road asset base of Rs 1.4 trn in three years: Senior exec

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks NHAI to act against highway encroachments, set up complaint portal

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

NHAI to seek conciliation with Jaiprakash Associates over ₹1,461 cr claims

 
As a department, NHAI has contributed significantly to the first National Monetisation Pipeline. It has achieved 71 per cent of NITI Aayog’s NMP Road Sector Pipeline from 2021-22 to 2024-25 (Rs 1.15 trillion achieved out of a target of Rs 1.6 trillion).
 
Total monetisation so far stands at Rs 1.4 trillion. The highways ministry is also likely to be given the steepest target of all government departments in the second monetisation pipeline, which will run up to 2029-30. It will likely have to monetise highways worth Rs 3.5 trillion over the next five years.
 
The authority also mentioned an issue that had previously been a bone of contention between the private sector and government – the determination of Initial Estimated Concession Value (IECV). In 2020, the authority stopped declaring IECV of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) bundles, fearing a concentration of bids around the disclosed price.
 
The sector responded that the disclosure of IECV was an important requirement, after which NHAI started disclosing the assumptions made to reach the IECV, but not the amount itself. Now, it plans to make the disclosure model more transparent.
 
“By aligning investor expectations with the potential performance of the asset, NHAI will aim to minimise risks and enhance the attractiveness of the investment opportunity through monetisation. Currently, NHAI declares macroeconomic factors such as interest rate, inflation, traffic and revenue growth rate, operating and maintenance expenditure, etc. NHAI will regularly review and update these factors to assist potential investors in preparing more realistic estimations,” it said.
 
NHAI already has initiatives underway to increase the number and volume of ToT bundles and InvIT phases.
 
Specifically, NHAI aims to offer three ToT bundles per quarter, including one smaller (Rs 2,000 crore), one medium (Rs 5,000 crore), and one large (Rs 9,000 crore) bundle, and to conduct one or two InvIT phases each year to cater to a broad spectrum of investors. NHAI will also assess market conditions in future and adjust bundle sizes accordingly, it said.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's revised QA norms to boost compliance, broaden microfinance reach

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

SPMCIL delivers 3.4 metric tonnes of refined gold to RBI in FY25: FM

PremiumJana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for transition to universal bank

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to end daily VRR auctions from June 11 as liquidity improves

insurers, insurance

New business premium of life insurers in May grows around 13%, shows data

Topics : NHAI InvITs Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon