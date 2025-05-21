Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC grants interim bail to Ashoka professor, raps him for 'choice of words'

SC grants interim bail to Ashoka professor, raps him for 'choice of words'

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad amid social media post row

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad amid social media post row | File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Dr Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University, Haryana. He had been arrested over a controversial social media post related to 'Operation Sindoor'.
 
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sanjay Kishan granted interim bail to Mahmudabad, subject to the furnishing of bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sonipat. The court emphasised that Mahmudabad must refrain from making any online statements or publishing any articles related to the subject of the ongoing investigation.
 
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of Mahmudabad, arguing for his release and asserting his right to free speech under Article 19 of the Constitution.
 
 

SC orders additional conditions for bail

The apex court specified that a single set of bail bonds would suffice for both FIRs registered against him.
 
The SC imposed additional conditions while granting bail:

Also Read

Supreme Court

NEP row: Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Centre for withholding funds

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL moves SC against HC ruling in $1.5 bn gas dispute with Centre

Justice DV Ramana

'Transfer meant to harass me': MP HC Justice DV Ramana in farewell speech

Supreme Court, SC

At least 3 years' practice must to apply for judicial service exams: SC

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody

  1. No article or online post is to be written or published, nor any speech delivered, on the issues under investigation in this case.
  2. The petitioner is restrained from making any comment on the recent crisis faced by India, specifically the terrorist attack on Indian soil or the counter-response by the nation.
  3. The petitioner must surrender his passport to the relevant authorities.
 

SC raps Ashoka University prof on 'choice of words'

While acknowledging the principle of free expression, Justice Kant made a pointed remark during the proceedings, as quoted by Bar and Bench, “Yes, everyone has the right to free speech and expression... But is this the time to talk about all of this? The country is already going through so much. Monsters came and attacked our people — we have to be united. Why seek cheap popularity on such occasions?”
 
He further criticised the role of educational institutions, stating, “It is not acceptable to us that some so-called private university opens and then starts making any sort of statements. They are not out of our jurisdiction.” 
 

SC orders formation of SIT within 24 hours

The Supreme Court clarified that the bail was granted to enable a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out its probe effectively. The court directed that the SIT be constituted within 24 hours and that Mahmudabad must fully cooperate with the investigation. “If any other material is unearthed, the SIT can look into it,” the bench added. 
 

Professor Mahmudabad social media posts and arrest

Professor Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday over social media remarks on Operation Sindoor, India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly criticising the Army and making derogatory comments about two women officers, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, involved in media briefings.  In his post, he referred to the appearance of two women officers at a press briefing as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”.
 
His remarks drew sharp criticism and were seen as insulting to women in uniform. The Haryana Women’s Commission took suo motu cognisance, and the complaint was filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. Meanwhile, the Ashoka University Faculty Association defended Mahmudabad, calling the charges baseless. 

More From This Section

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

LIVE news updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Bengal today; IMD predicts showers for Delhi

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

Security forces kill 26 maoists in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forest

gavel law cases

Use of term 'bouncer' intended to invoke fear, terror in public mind: HC

Arnab Goswami

FIR against Arnab Goswami & Amit Malviya for running false info about Cong

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Bengaluru braces for more rain, tech firms switch to work-from-home

Topics : Supreme Court Ashoka University Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports Kapil Sibal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon