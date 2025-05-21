SC grants interim bail to Ashoka professor, raps him for 'choice of words'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Dr Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University, Haryana. He had been arrested over a controversial social media post related to 'Operation Sindoor'.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sanjay Kishan granted interim bail to Mahmudabad, subject to the furnishing of bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sonipat. The court emphasised that Mahmudabad must refrain from making any online statements or publishing any articles related to the subject of the ongoing investigation.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of Mahmudabad, arguing for his release and asserting his right to free speech under Article 19 of the Constitution.
SC orders additional conditions for bail
The apex court specified that a single set of bail bonds would suffice for both FIRs registered against him.
The SC imposed additional conditions while granting bail:
- No article or online post is to be written or published, nor any speech delivered, on the issues under investigation in this case.
- The petitioner is restrained from making any comment on the recent crisis faced by India, specifically the terrorist attack on Indian soil or the counter-response by the nation.
- The petitioner must surrender his passport to the relevant authorities.
SC raps Ashoka University prof on 'choice of words'
While acknowledging the principle of free expression, Justice Kant made a pointed remark during the proceedings, as quoted by Bar and Bench, “Yes, everyone has the right to free speech and expression... But is this the time to talk about all of this? The country is already going through so much. Monsters came and attacked our people — we have to be united. Why seek cheap popularity on such occasions?”
He further criticised the role of educational institutions, stating, “It is not acceptable to us that some so-called private university opens and then starts making any sort of statements. They are not out of our jurisdiction.”
SC orders formation of SIT within 24 hours
The Supreme Court clarified that the bail was granted to enable a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out its probe effectively. The court directed that the SIT be constituted within 24 hours and that Mahmudabad must fully cooperate with the investigation. “If any other material is unearthed, the SIT can look into it,” the bench added.
Professor Mahmudabad social media posts and arrest
Professor Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday over social media remarks on Operation Sindoor, India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly criticising the Army and making derogatory comments about two women officers, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, involved in media briefings. In his post, he referred to the appearance of two women officers at a press briefing as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”.
His remarks drew sharp criticism and were seen as insulting to women in uniform. The Haryana Women’s Commission took suo motu cognisance, and the complaint was filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. Meanwhile, the Ashoka University Faculty Association defended Mahmudabad, calling the charges baseless.