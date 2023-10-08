Home / India News / Nine coaching institutes among 16 properties sealed in Mukherjee Nagar

Nine coaching institutes among 16 properties sealed in Mukherjee Nagar

The MCD has cracked down on buildings for violation of building bye-laws in Mukherjee Nagar area of Civil Lines Zone, a senior official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"According to the last report, the MCD has sealed basements of 16 properties, out of which nine are coaching institutes," the official said | Representative image | (Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 6:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Basements of 16 properties, including nine coaching institutes, have been sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar by the civic authorities for alleged violation of building bye-laws, officials said on Saturday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has conducted sealing action in Civil Lines Zone, they said.

The MCD has cracked down on buildings for violation of building bye-laws in Mukherjee Nagar area of Civil Lines Zone, a senior official said.

"According to the last report, the MCD has sealed basements of 16 properties, out of which nine are coaching institutes," the official said.

Also Read

Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag pair get first-round bye in BWF World Championships

Coaching institutes without fire NOC: MCD slaps nearly 900 notices

Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing

Coaching centre fire row: DIOS issues notices to 54 institutes in Noida

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

Rescue ops underway in Sikkim to locate 14 missing soldiers: Indian Army

Rs 900 crore spent on Ram temple construction till March 2023: Trust

After Bihar, Rajasthan issues order for conducting caste survey in state

CM Patnaik approves Rs 5,929 cr DPR for Bhubaneswar metro rail project

Israel thanks New Delhi after 'India is with Israel' trends on social media

Topics :DelhicoachingMCD

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 6:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story