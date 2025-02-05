No more toll hassles: Annual, lifetime highway passes for commuters soon

Highway tolls have long been a headache for regular commuters, turning every trip into a costly affair. But that might soon change with the government's plan to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes, promising smoother and hasslefree journeys.

There is great news for the commuters as the government is planning an 'annual toll pass' with a one-time payment. Regular commuters (middle-class or private car owners) have two options; they can either buy an annual pass or a lifetime pass for 15 years, with a one-time payment of Rs 3000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

According to a Times of India report, the proposals are currently at an advanced stage with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The report also mentioned that the ministry is thinking of reducing the toll rate per km to give relief to highway users.

To avail the benefits of an annual toll pass or lifetime pass, you don't need to purchase any additional passes, they will be embedded in FASTags.

Currently, there is only a monthly pass that costs around Rs 340 per month, which for the annual users can go up to Rs 4,080 a year.

The road and transport ministry is planning to bring an annual pass with unlimited travel across the NH network for the entire year at Rs 3000. This option is much cheaper than the monthly passes. This is optional and it can be a preferred choice.

Recently, the Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari also shared similar thoughts that the ministry is planning to offer passes for car owners.

Also Read

Reportedly, the ministry aims to bring a one-stop solution to multiple issues which also include growing resentment against toll plazas within municipal limits, toll gates at less than 60 km intervals and violence at plazas.

Commercial vehicle contributes more in toll revenue

The total toll revenue in 2023-24 was Rs 55,000 crore and private cars' share in this was just Rs 8,000 crore. Toll transaction and collection reports suggest that 53 per cent of transactions were for private cars, but their share was just 21 per cent. 60 per cent of traffic is private vehicles at toll plazas between 6 am to 10 pm and the commercial vehicles distribution is even throughout the day and night.

According to sources, there will be no loss of earnings due to passes over a period of a few years, though the NHAI has to forgo some revenue.