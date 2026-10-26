No new software developed: EC cites 'trade secrets', withholds SIR details

In a response dated October 16 to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by M A Mujeeb Ayyub on July 27, the EC said the information sought on the software was exempt from disclosure under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, 2005.

The applicant also asked whether the software automatically flagged records for verification, correction or deletion, and whether AI, machine learning, predictive analytics or automated decision-support systems were used at any stage of the process.

The EC did not directly confirm or deny the use of these technologies. Instead, it said the questions on automated flagging, AI use, and safeguards against incorrect identification sought clarification and “did not qualify as information under Section 2(f) of the RTI Act.”

The application also sought details of safeguards against false positives and the wrongful flagging of genuine electors, along with the authority responsible for reviewing or approving anomalies before action was taken on an elector's record.