'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule: Over 3,700 vehicles challaned in Delhi in 24 hours

Delhi fined over 3,700 vehicles and turned back hundreds at border points within 24 hours as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force to curb pollution amid severe air quality

Under the new rule, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate are denied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Delhi authorities have intensified action against polluting vehicles as the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule came into force, leading to thousands of vehicles being checked, fined, or turned away within a day, news agency PTI reported.
 
More than 3,700 vehicles were challaned and nearly 570 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were stopped from entering the capital in the past 24 hours, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
 

‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule comes into effect

 
Under the new rule, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate are denied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. The restriction applies along with limits on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms.
 
These measures came into force on Thursday as authorities tightened curbs to deal with worsening air quality in the capital.   
 

76% surge in PUC certificates ahead of rollout

 
Official data shows that the number of PUC certificates issued in Delhi rose by nearly 76 per cent on December 17, a day before the rule came into force.
 
According to the data, 31,197 certificates were issued on December 17, compared to 17,732 on December 16 -- an increase of 13,465 certificates, or 75.9 per cent within 24 hours.
 
In the days before that, daily PUC issuance remained largely steady, ranging between 16,000 and 17,700 certificates from December 10 to December 16. 
 

Hazardous air continues to grip Delhi

 
Despite the measures, Delhi continues to suffer from poor air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall AQI stood at 387 at around 8 am on Friday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.
 
Several areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality levels. Anand Vihar was among the worst-hit, while Dilshad Garden recorded an AQI of 356, slightly better but still poor.
 
By 4 pm on Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 373. Out of 40 monitoring stations across Delhi, 15 recorded ‘severe’ air quality. Anand Vihar logged the highest reading at 441.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

