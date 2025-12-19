'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule: Over 3,700 vehicles challaned in Delhi in 24 hours

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Delhi authorities have intensified action against polluting vehicles as the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule came into force, leading to thousands of vehicles being checked, fined, or turned away within a day, news agency PTI reported.
More than 3,700 vehicles were challaned and nearly 570 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were stopped from entering the capital in the past 24 hours, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule comes into effect
Under the new rule, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate are denied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. The restriction applies along with limits on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms.
These measures came into force on Thursday as authorities tightened curbs to deal with worsening air quality in the capital.
Despite the measures, Delhi continues to suffer from poor air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall AQI stood at 387 at around 8 am on Friday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.
Several areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality levels. Anand Vihar was among the worst-hit, while Dilshad Garden recorded an AQI of 356, slightly better but still poor.
By 4 pm on Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 373. Out of 40 monitoring stations across Delhi, 15 recorded ‘severe’ air quality. Anand Vihar logged the highest reading at 441.
(With agency inputs)
