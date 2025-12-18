Home / India News / Over 27 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Delhi Airport due to fog

Over 27 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Delhi Airport due to fog

In a passenger advisory Thursday morning, DIAL said due to dense fog, "flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
As many as 27 flights of various airlines were cancelled and many more delayed at Delhi Airport.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

As many as 27 flights of various airlines were cancelled and many more delayed at Delhi Airport on Thursday due to dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility, a DIAL official said.

"As of now, 27 flights are cancelled -- 16 departures and 11 arrivals -- at Delhi Airport due to dense fog and low visibility," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) official said.

In a passenger advisory Thursday morning, DIAL said due to dense fog, "flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions."  For this type of operation, not only should the pilots be trained, but the aircraft must also be compliant.

CAT-III refers to a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows aircraft to land in conditions of very low visibility, such as fog, rain or snow, with a runway visual range (RVR) of 50-200 meters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned after passing VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA

In last 11 years, India has changed its economic DNA, says PM Modi

Govt revived many pre-independence airstrips into airports: Rammohan Naidu

Stray dogs case: Supreme Court to take up matter again on January 7

Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

Topics :Delhi airportDense fogairlines

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story