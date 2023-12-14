Home / India News / Parl security breach accused last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana: Police

Parl security breach accused last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana: Police

So far, four people have been arrested in the case. Police informed that two people, one identified as Vicky and his wife are being interrogated

Photo: Bloomberg
ANI

Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
The accused in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha who is currently absconding was last traced in Rajasthan's Nimrana, police sources said on Thursday.

So far, four people have been arrested in the case. Police informed that two people, one identified as Vicky and his wife are being interrogated.

"So far no connection with any outfit has been established," sources said.

According to sources, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan took the lead and arranged passes for others who were involved in the incident.

"They were the ones who actively participated in recce, ahead of the incident," sources said.

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.'

"Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where coloured crackers were distributed to everyone," sources stated.

Police said that objectionable items were concealed and taken inside in what looks like premeditated planning.

"It is being looked at as a well-thought conspiracy," sources said.

NGO founder Nilaksha Aich who was sent a video of the Parliament security breach by the accused Lalit Jha, who is currently absconding, has said that Jha never mentioned his whereabouts to him adding that the accused always kept his details shady.

Nilaksha Aich who runs an NGO working on tribal education in West Bengal's Purulia district said that the accused Lalit Jha was a member of that organisation. Lalit Jha was the General Secretary of the organisation.

Earlier, a case has been registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Parliament Security breach incident, police said on Thursday.

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of his duty) of IPC.

"Under UAPA, cases have been registered under sections 16 and 18 at Parliament Street Police Station. The case is being transferred to the Special Cell for further investigations," police said.

Parliament rajasthan Police security

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

