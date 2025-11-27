'Nuclear power sector to open for private players soon,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is preparing to open India’s closely regulated nuclear power sector to private participation, giving a major boost to the energy sector.

He added that the reform will create opportunities in small modular reactors, advanced reactors and nuclear innovation and will provide new strength to India's energy security and technological leadership.

"We are moving towards opening the nuclear sector as well. We are laying the foundation for a strong role for the private sector in this field too," PM Modi said in a video address during the inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity campus in Hyderabad.