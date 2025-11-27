Home / India News / 'Nuclear power sector to open for private players soon,' says PM Modi

'Nuclear power sector to open for private players soon,' says PM Modi

'Nuclear power sector to open for private players soon,' says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi
Nov. 27, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the virtual inauguration of Indian space startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus and unveiling of the company's first orbital rocket Vikram-I. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is preparing to open India’s closely regulated nuclear power sector to private participation, giving a major boost to the energy sector.
 
"We are moving towards opening the nuclear sector as well. We are laying the foundation for a strong role for the private sector in this field too," PM Modi said in a video address during the inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity campus in Hyderabad. 
He added that the reform will create opportunities in small modular reactors, advanced reactors and nuclear innovation and will provide new strength to India's energy security and technological leadership.
   

Topics :Nuclear energyNuclear power in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

