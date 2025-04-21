Home / India News / Policies our govt working on will shape future of next 1,000 years: PM Modi

Policies our govt working on will shape future of next 1,000 years: PM Modi

PM Modi said the holistic development of India means no village, no family and no citizen is left behind

Modi, Narendra Modi
In the past 10 years, he said, India has moved beyond incremental change to witness impactful transformation. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the policies that his government is working on are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Civil Services Day here, Modi said the holistic development of India means no village, no family and no citizen is left behind.

"The policies we are working on today and the decisions we are making are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years," he said.

Modi said India's aspirational society --? youths, farmers and women --? and its dreams are soaring to unprecedented heights.

"To fulfil these extraordinary aspirations, extraordinary speed is essential," he said.

The prime minister said quality in governance is determined by how deeply schemes reach the people and their real impact on the ground.

In the past 10 years, he said, India has moved beyond incremental change to witness impactful transformation.

"India is setting new benchmarks in governance, transparency and innovation," he added.

Modi said in the age of technology, governance is not about managing systems, it is about multiplying possibilities.

Referring to the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023, he said the approach of 'janbhagidari' turned the event into a people's movement and the world acknowledged.

"India is not just participating, it is leading," he said.

Modi also asked the civil servants to be sensitive to the problems of the poor, hear their voices, respect their sensitivities and make it a priority to solve their problems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

