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Home / Education / News / Manipur shuts all educational institutions till Aug 22 amid census dispute

Manipur shuts all educational institutions till Aug 22 amid census dispute

Manipur govt has ordered all academic institutions to shut amid the "prevailing law and order situation" amid the NRC and Census 2027 dispute from today, Aug 20 till Aug 23, 2026

Manipur Protests

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School Holiday in Manipur: The Manipur government announced on Wednesday, August 19, that all educational institutions would be closed from August 20 to August 22 due to the "prevailing law and order situation," while the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), a civil society and public movement in Manipur, continues its 48-hour shutdown.
 
Schools, colleges, and higher education institutions, including those connected to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the state's education boards, are all covered by the directive. 
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To press for its demands, the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) is holding a 48-hour general strike. On Wednesday, protesters organized rallies, set fire to political effigies, and stopped highways in several areas of Imphal and other valley districts.
 

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The decision followed continued protests in many valley districts over demands to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the state's Census exercise. According to officials, a census training program for field trainers, supervisors, and enumerators was also canceled in Thoubal.
 
The education department directed schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur and CBSE, as well as colleges and universities in the government, aided and unaided sectors, to remain closed from August 20 to August 22. 

Protesters demand in Manipur

Protesters set fire to effigies of Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East. The Census should not be carried out until internally displaced people have returned to their homes, they demanded.
 
Road blockades were recorded in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal, while dozens of protesters marched for about two kilometers in Singjamei, Imphal West. 
 

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Topics : Manipur govt Manipur government policies

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:48 PM IST