Home / India News / Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till Sept 7 due to floods

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7 due to the prevailing flood situation in the state.

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Shree Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all govt/aided/recognised & private schools, colleges, universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. 

ALSO READ: Delhi records 1,000 mm of rainfall as heavy monsoon lashes North India

"Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," said Bains on X.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools and colleges till September 3.

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rains in Punjab have also worsened the flood situation in the state.

Entire Punjab has been impacted by nature's fury with the deluge claiming 30 lives and affecting more than 3.50 lakh people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

