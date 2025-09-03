Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till Sept 7 due to floods

The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7 due to the prevailing flood situation in the state.

An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Shree Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all govt/aided/recognised & private schools, colleges, universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.

"Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," said Bains on X.