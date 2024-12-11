Railways Amendment Bill passed; won't lead to privatisation, says Vaishnaw

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Responding to a debate on the Railway Amendment bill, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw said in the Lower House that a fake narrative was set afloat that the amendment would privatise railways

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after debate which could not be held earlier due to frequent disruptions of House proceedings during the last week. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend Railway laws with the government insisting that it will not lead to the national carrier's privatisation.

Responding to a debate on the Railway Amendment bill, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw said in the Lower House that a fake narrative was set afloat that the amendment would privatise railways.

"Their (opposition) fake narrative on Constitution has failed... now this will also fall flat," he asserted.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after debate which could not be held earlier due to frequent disruptions of House proceedings during the last week.

"A few members have said the Bill will lead to privatisation of railways, an attempt has been made to set a fake narrative. I want to appeal to them with all sincerity not to do this, their one fake narrative about the Constitution has already failed," Vaishnaw said.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 which seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the previous Parliament session.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

