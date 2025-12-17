SC asks Centre, SCBA to suggest steps to prevent shoe-hurling incidents

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Supreme Court Bar Association to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of incidents like the shoe-hurl attempt targeting former CJI B R Gavai in the courtroom.

The court also asked for a standard operating procedure for the media to report on such incidents.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, to submit suggestions to it for issuing the guidelines to deal with the issue.

"The solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, and senior advocate and SCBA president jointly state that they will put up joint suggestions recommending preventive measures for these kinds of occurrences, and the protocol to be observed for reporting and publicising such incidents in future," the CJI said.

The top court waived off the procedural formality of issuing a notice to the Centre and said that the issue was non-adversarial in nature and hence, a common suggestion may be submitted. Earlier, the bench expressed its reluctance in initiating criminal contempt proceedings against 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at the then CJI and said the court would look into whatever needs to be done. It asked the SCBA to give their suggestions as the court would look to formulate pan-India preventive guidelines. "Just think of giving three-four suggestions on how to prevent such incidents in places like court premises and bar rooms, etc. All of you, please give suggestions.

"Whatever requires to be done, we will see on the next date. We will request the attorney general also to give his suggestions in this regard," Justice Kant said on November 12. The bench was hearing a plea of the SCBA seeking contempt action against advocate Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards ex-CJI Gavai on October 6 during court proceedings. Kishore's act prompted the Bar Council of India (BCI) to suspend his licence with immediate effect. Gavai, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to "just ignore" it and to let off the errant lawyer with a warning.