Home / India News / Send notice to anti-dust norms violators: Govt to pollution control panel

Send notice to anti-dust norms violators: Govt to pollution control panel

During the inspection process, Rai found that the various norms related to the anti-dust campaign were violated and instructed Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue a notice regarding violations

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As part of the anti-dust campaign, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday inspected a construction site near Karkarduma metro station.

During the inspection process, Rai found that the various norms related to the anti-dust campaign were violated and instructed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue a notice regarding the violations.

"Construction work is going on here. Violation of various norms to control dust was found here. The debris has been kept in the open. Anti-smog gun was found shut. Violation of providing masks to workers was also found," Gopal Rai said.

"DPCC has been instructed to issue them a notice regarding all the violations that have been found. If their reply is not found to be satisfactory, a financial penalty will also be imposed," he added.

Rai on October 7 launched an anti-dust campaign to combat increased air pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi Minister also announced that the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi and aimed at curbing dust pollution in the capital.

Talking to ANI, Rai said, "Under this campaign, 591 teams from 13 departments have been deployed for inspection across Delhi. They will start checking campaigns wherever there is dust on the roads so as to stop dust pollution. As part of the "Anti-Dust Campaign," more than 500 water sprinklers have been deployed to combat dust pollution."

The month-long drive to fight dust pollution in Delhi started on October 7 and will continue till November 7 under the winter action plan.

"The government has released 14 action points to all construction agencies, including government and private, to control dust pollution in the city. I have visited Wazirpur, which is a hotspot area, and talked with the officials there to investigate major sources of pollution," Rai added.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Gopal Rai on October 5.

Gopal Rai also said that instructions have been issued to the departments to continuously monitor the construction sites. To achieve this, the relevant departments have been instructed to monitor construction sites regularly.

"If construction sites violate any rules, the department will take appropriate action as per the NGT directions", he added.

Also Read

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

India, Nepal neglected in int'l funding to tackle air pollution: Report

SC seeks report on steps being taken to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

ED takes possession of 15 'benami' assets linked to DMK MP A Raja

JSW Steel's consolidated production grows 13% to 6.41 MT in July-September

India to host Brics international competition conference in Delhi this week

NHA announces more than 10 million registrations in digital OPD scheme

India well-placed to play role to defuse crisis: Palestine envoy Alhaija

Topics :Delhi governmentair pollutionDelhi

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story