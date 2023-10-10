Send notice to anti-dust norms violators: Govt to pollution control panel

As part of the anti-dust campaign, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday inspected a construction site near Karkarduma metro station.

During the inspection process, Rai found that the various norms related to the anti-dust campaign were violated and instructed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue a notice regarding the violations.

"Construction work is going on here. Violation of various norms to control dust was found here. The debris has been kept in the open. Anti-smog gun was found shut. Violation of providing masks to workers was also found," Gopal Rai said.

"DPCC has been instructed to issue them a notice regarding all the violations that have been found. If their reply is not found to be satisfactory, a financial penalty will also be imposed," he added.

Rai on October 7 launched an anti-dust campaign to combat increased air pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi Minister also announced that the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi and aimed at curbing dust pollution in the capital.

Talking to ANI, Rai said, "Under this campaign, 591 teams from 13 departments have been deployed for inspection across Delhi. They will start checking campaigns wherever there is dust on the roads so as to stop dust pollution. As part of the "Anti-Dust Campaign," more than 500 water sprinklers have been deployed to combat dust pollution."

The month-long drive to fight dust pollution in Delhi started on October 7 and will continue till November 7 under the winter action plan.

"The government has released 14 action points to all construction agencies, including government and private, to control dust pollution in the city. I have visited Wazirpur, which is a hotspot area, and talked with the officials there to investigate major sources of pollution," Rai added.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Gopal Rai on October 5.

Gopal Rai also said that instructions have been issued to the departments to continuously monitor the construction sites. To achieve this, the relevant departments have been instructed to monitor construction sites regularly.

"If construction sites violate any rules, the department will take appropriate action as per the NGT directions", he added.