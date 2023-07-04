Home / India News / Services curtailed on section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line for hours

Services curtailed on section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line for hours

Train services were provided through single-line operation between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport stations via the downline track from 10 am to 3:35 pm

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were curtailed for several hours on Tuesday due to waterlogging on a portion of the tracks between Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West segment of the corridor, according to officials.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.

"Train services on Magenta Line (Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) were regulated today owing to waterlogging between Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West section on the upline track (trains going towards Janakpuri West)," the DMRC said in a statement.

Train services were provided through single-line operation between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport stations via the downline track from 10 am to 3:35 pm. As a result, trains were available at a lesser frequency in the section during this period, it said.

Services on the remaining section of the Magenta Line, from Terminal-1 IGI Airport to Botanical Garden, were running normally during this period through, both the up and down line tracks, it said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also shared the information on Twitter to alert commuters.

"Magenta Line Update Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Terminal 1-IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC said in a tweet at 10:40 am.

Commuters travelling from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden or vice versa can also travel by the Blue Line, it wrote in another tweet.

Botanical Garden station is an interchange station between the Blue Line and Magenta Line.

"Normal services have resumed," the DMRC tweeted at 3:44 pm.

During this period, centralised announcements were made on station premises and inside trains to inform passengers. Further, commuters travelling towards Botanical Garden were also advised to use the Blue Line to avoid delays on this route, officials said.

"The issue of waterlogging, which apparently occurred due to leakage from a fire pipeline in the section was resolved at 3:35 pm and thereafter, normal train services were resumed on the entire Magenta Line, through up line and down line tracks," the DMRC said.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

