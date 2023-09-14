Severe lack of rains in 195 taluks of K'taka, CM asked to declare drought

A total of 195 out of 227 taluks in Karnataka are facing a drought-like situation, said state Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet sub-committee meeting held at Vidhansouda on Wednesday, Byre Gowda said that the fifth cabinet sub-committee has also recommended to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to declare drought in these taluks.

"Crop survey and crop verification (ground truthing) has been conducted across the state since last week and as per the central guidelines, 161 taluks are eligible for drought declaration. Further, the situation in 34 taluks is alarming and these taluks have also been included in the list even though the central guidelines are not applicable. In this regard, the fifth cabinet sub-committee meeting held today discussed with the relevant ministers and officials and recommended to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to declare drought. Also, the authorities have been instructed to make preparations to submit a request (memorandum) to the Center in this regard," the minister said.

He further said that in the fourth cabinet sub-committee meeting held last week, it was concluded that 62 taluks are eligible for drought declaration as per the central guidelines.

"However, due to the severe lack of rain across the state this year, another round of crop survey and crop inspection was suggested in 134 taluks. The report of all the taluks was received yesterday and based on this the list of drought taluks has been prepared," Byre Gowda said.

He further said that the other 40 taluks have partial non-arrival status.

"However, the Centre's guidelines to declare these taluks as drought-prone areas are a hindrance. So after 15 days, another round of crop surveys based on satellite images will be suggested.

At this time, if the taluk under the survey applies to the 'Central Drought Guidelines', a drought declaration will be made in the second phase," he said, adding, "There is also an opportunity to declare drought by conducting a crop survey till the end of October. Thus the 195 taluks mentioned now are not final. Instead, some more taluks will be declared as "drought affected" based on the crop survey in the coming days."

Minister Krishna Byregowda also said that another memorandum will be submitted to the Center in this regard.

Further, talking about the drought relief measures, the minister said that the 100-day man-day under the Employment Guarantee Scheme will be increased to 150 days once drought is declared in these taluks.

However, he said that there is no shortage of water and fodder.

"There is no acute shortage of drinking water in the state at present. One crore has already been deposited in the accounts of all Zilla Panchayat CEOs for the purpose of drinking water supply. Money has been transferred. Also, there is Rs 462 crore in the account of all district collectors. This money is proposed to be used for drinking water supply. CM Siddaramaiah assured that if more money is required, it will be provided," the minister said.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed that the district commissioners have been instructed to supply water through tankers or private bores to the required places.