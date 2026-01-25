Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in MP's Singrauli district

Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in MP's Singrauli district

The incident occurred in Parsohar village under the Kundwar outpost within the jurisdiction of the Jiawan police station, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
Representative image: Reuters
Press Trust of India Singrauli (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 9:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Three persons, including two girls, were killed and two others seriously injured when a clay mine collapsed while they were extracting clay in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Parsohar village under the Kundwar outpost within the jurisdiction of the Jiawan police station, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari said that five persons, including two girls, had gone to extract "chuit mitti" from a clay mine when it collapsed, burying them.

He said that Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16) and Phulmati Yadav (50) died on the spot, while Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45) were seriously injured.

Both injured women have been admitted to the Devsar Community Hall for treatment, added the official.

People in rural areas paint their houses with chui mitti, which is usually white.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's voice to the world: Veteran journalist Mark Tully dies at 90

Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Uday Kotak, Rohit Sharma honoured

India a messenger of peace in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

Padma awardees hailed as torchbearers of social change, says Amit Shah

Republic Day parade to mark Vande Mataram at 150, Op Sindoor success

Topics :Madhya PradeshAccidentsMining

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story