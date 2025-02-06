Vande Bharat Sleeper train trials complete, 50 more in the works: Railways

Indian Railways has successfully completed the trial runs of its first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section and will look to launch the first train set soon, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

Moreover, the national transporter plans to run nine such trains over the next year and produce 50 more Vande Bharat sleeper trains after two years, for which it has already placed orders for electric propulsion systems.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, completed the manufacturing of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in December.

“After the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train sets is scheduled between April and December 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travellers,” the ministry said.

Rolling stock manufacturer Medha will supply propulsion systems for 33 of these rakes, while French railway giant Alstom will supply propulsion systems for 17 rakes, according to the ministry.

“Looking ahead, full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train sets will commence in 2026-27, further strengthening India’s self-reliance in railway technology,” it added.

The train has 16 coaches divided into three classes, with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers across AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper also has crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall.

The Ministry of Railways said that the train has automatic doors, cushioned berths, and onboard Wi-Fi.

Before the operationalisation of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) will issue a final certificate after analysing the trial runs, and the railway safety commissioner will evaluate the train at its maximum speed.