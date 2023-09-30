Weekend Bites: Akasa pilots, Netflix, Byju's woes, AI's fear and loathing

On Wednesday, the high court said the DGCA did have the authority to act against pilots who were not in compliance with the Civil Aviation Requirements.
Starting October 1, foreign companies such as Netflix, Spotify, and Hotstar, which provide digital services to users in India, will have to pay 18 per cent GST regardless of business or personal consumption. Until now, foreign firms providing service to non-GST registered recipients such as the central and state governments and individuals for any purpose other than business were exempt from the tax.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is considering a regulatory framework for large unlisted companies that may have systemic implications. This will replace the current “light-touch” regulation. The issue has gained significance amid recent suspected incidents of corporate governance lapses in startups, including edtech major Byju’s. More on Byju’s later in this newsletter.
Vedanta Ltd said on Friday it would spin off and list six of its businesses to fuel growth. The six units being planned to be listed are Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Limited.
The same day, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Vedanta Resources, parent of Vedanta Ltd, and placed it on credit watch with negative implications.
M S Swaminathan, who transformed India from an importer of grains into one of the largest producers of wheat and rice, died Thursday. He was 98. Dr Swaminathan’s contribution goes beyond merely improving yields.
Tech that: Word from the world of technology and start-ups
The profitability of Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple (MAMAA), twice the S&P 500 average of 10 per cent, has increasingly come to be seen as flowing from the abuse of market power, writes T N Ninan.
Byju’s has decided to lay off 4,000 employees, 11 per cent of its workforce, during the next few weeks as it grapples with a severe funding crunch, battles with lenders, and a markdown in valuation.
The edtech major also rolled out a new social media policy prohibiting employees from communicating with the media.
Watch it: From The Morning Show
Air India and IndiGo have together ordered more than 1,100 new planes. Their delivery will start soon in small numbers, and big numbers will begin to arrive from 2025. With that, a scramble for pilots could start, given that each plane requires 12 to 14 pilots for regular operations. Are there enough pilots in India?
On your way, you will also get to know why junk food could be the new cigarette.
What is Suveen obsessing over?
ChatGPT, the chatbot loved and loathed in equal measure, can now inspire more love and loathing. Its maker, Open AI, said on Monday it was rolling out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. This offers a new, more intuitive interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation. You can also show ChatGPT what you are talking about.
Open AI said you could snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about what makes it interesting. Or you could snap pictures of your fridge and pantry to figure out what is for dinner. After dinner, help your child with a math problem by taking a photo, circling the problem set, and having it share hints with both of you.
You can now use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with your assistant. Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story for your family, or settle a dinner-table debate.
On Wednesday, Open AI said ChatGPT could now browse the internet for “current and authoritative information” and links to sources. It will no longer be confined to information dated before September 2021.
More love. More loathing.
