Weekend Bites: Pause not pivot, GDP, Doge, and litti-chokha for thought

If this proposal finally gets nixed, it will be the second big idea by Agrawal to get scuttled. A year ago, he had planned to merge the debt-laden Vedanta Resources with the cash-rich Vedanta Ltd but could not pull it off.

What do so many zeroes add up to?

This is a time when highly leveraged conglomerates are in the spotlight, thanks to a report by a short-seller that has had everyone aflutter for weeks and led to the shrinking of a business empire that had made rapid strides in the last eight years or so.

To be fair to Agrawal, his debt pile, which he has managed to reduce a bit, is only about a third of the group mentioned above. And there are those who believe Agrawal will be able to meet his obligations. But refinance risks prompted Moody’s to downgrade VRL’s rating in March.

The zinc deal could have been the answer to Agrawal’s prayers. HZL, which has a pile of cash, was to buy THL Zinc Ltd, Mauritius from Vedanta Ltd in a cash deal worth $2.98 billion. But the government won’t play ball. And it will take more than a plate of litti-chokha to make it happen.

Vedanta Resources, controlled by Agrawal’s family, owns 70% of BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd, whose board approved a fifth interim dividend for 2022/23 on March 28. With this the company’s total dividend payout for the year touched Rs. 37,730 crore, its highest in a year. Vedanta Resources intends to use the dividend proceeds to repay debt worth $11.8 billion. HZL is paying a record dividend of Rs. 32,000 crore this year.