Weekend Bites: Pause not pivot, GDP, Doge, and litti-chokha for thought

Story of the week: A pause, not pivot

The stage was set for another increase in the repo rate — the rate of interest at which commercial banks in India borrow money from the Reserve Bank of India. Most market participants were braced for it. Consumer price inflation remains above 6%, the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance range. Eight out of 10 respondents in a Business Standard poll expected the rate to rise by another 25 basis points (a basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point).

But the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, in its first meeting of the new financial year, decided to keep the policy rate unchanged . Benchmark indices of the stock markets, the Sensex and Nifty, rose for a fifth consecutive day in response to the pause. Realty and auto firms welcomed it. Bond yields softened. Tuck in!

Does this pause mark the RBI’s decoupling from central banks in other countries that continue to raise rates? Perhaps not.

Shaktikanta Das, the RBI governor, started the post-policy media interaction by saying: “It’s a pause, not a pivot.” The job is not done, he said.