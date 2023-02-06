JUST IN
Govt planning to oppose Hindustan Zinc's proposal to buy Vedanta assets
Paytm expects to sustain performance, completes Rs 796 cr share buyback
Reliance shows hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week; emits water, oxygen
Vodafone Idea plans to get back in the game but fundraising a challenge
SJVN net profit rises 22% to Rs 287.42 crore in December quarter
Govt says 128,000 cos struck off from records for non-compliance
Procter & Gamble's net profit dips by 2% to Rs 207 cr in December quarter
Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter
Vedanta appoints industry veteran David Reed as semiconductor business CEO
Vistara plans to launch flight services to Hong Kong and Mauritius
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Paytm expects to sustain performance, completes Rs 796 cr share buyback
icon-arrow-left
Hindenburg report row: Adani Group stocks sell-off enters third week
Business Standard

Govt planning to oppose Hindustan Zinc's proposal to buy Vedanta assets

The plan was pushed through even after government officials refused to approve it, they said, adding the government is trying to nudge Hindustan Zinc to withdraw the proposal

Topics
Hindustan Zinc | Vedanta  | HZL

Bloomberg 

Vedanta
Analysts have flagged the costly acquisition would run down cash reserves at Hindustan Zinc in which Vedanta holds about 65%

The government is planning to oppose Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s proposal to buy global zinc assets of Vedanta Ltd. for $2.98 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The government, which has nearly 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc that it intends to sell through offer-for-sale mechanism, is likely to vote against the plan on concerns ranging from high valuations to it being a related party transaction, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

The plan was pushed through even after government officials refused to approve it, they said, adding the government is trying to nudge Hindustan Zinc to withdraw the proposal.

This could potentially make it harder for billionaire Anil Agarwal to use proceeds from the sale to trim debt at ultimate parent Vedanta Resources Ltd., which has bonds worth $4.7 billion maturing in the next three-and-a-half years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Zinc last month agreed to buy assets of THL Zinc Ltd. Mauritius from its parent in a phased manner over 18 months. The operations of THL include Black Mountain Mining (Pty) Ltd. in South Africa and Skorpion Zinc (Pty) Ltd. in Namibia.

Television channel CNBC-TV18 reported the government’s plan to oppose the deal earlier Monday.

Emails sent to Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta were not immediately answered, while a spokesperson for the finance ministry didn’t respond to calls and a text message seeking comments.

Analysts have flagged the costly acquisition would run down cash reserves at Hindustan Zinc in which Vedanta holds about 65%. The unit has been regularly doling out dividends to the parent, helping it further push up cash to Vedanta Resources.

©2023BloombergLP

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindustan Zinc

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.