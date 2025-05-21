YS Sharmila on hunger strike to support Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Wednesday joined a sit-in hunger strike to support the contract workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who were recently removed from their jobs.

According to the Congress party, around 2,000 contract workers have been terminated by the VSP management. YS Sharmila is demanding that all these workers be given their jobs back.

“In support of workers at the VSP protest site, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy began an indefinite hunger strike,” said a Congress press release.

Many Congress leaders and party workers were present at the protest in the port city.

Sharmila strongly criticised the management of VSP, accusing them of ignoring workers' problems and acting in a harsh and controlling manner.

In a post on X, she said, “The management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is exhibiting an authoritarian attitude. While workers are preparing to go on strike from tomorrow demanding justice, the management has shown no signs of taking corrective measures.

There is not even the slightest concern to resolve workers’ issues. The management is behaving arrogantly, as if there's no authority to question them.”

She further said, “Having already terminated 2,000 contract workers, the management is now conspiring to lay off another 3,000 workers, which is utterly cruel. Suspending workers who dared to question these injustices is outrageous.”

Sharmila also pointed out that regular employees have not received their salaries for the past eight months.

During the protest, she listed four major demands from the Congress Party:

1. 2,000 contract workers who were terminated must be reinstated immediately

2. Salaries that have been pending for eight months for regular employees must be paid without delay

3. The decision taken in January 2021 to privatise the steel plant must be revoked immediately

4. Formal announcement must be made that the steel plant will be merged with SAIL

She warned that if these demands are not met, the Congress Party will start a state-wide indefinite hunger strike from May 21.

“If these demands are not met, starting from the 21st of this month, we will launch an indefinite hunger strike in support of the workers’ ongoing strike. Visakha Steel is the right of the people of Andhra. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the protection of the steel plant and the welfare of its workers,” she said.

[With inputs from agencies]