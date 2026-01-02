New FASTag norms to come into effect from Feb 1: Here's what changes

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday announced that the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for four-wheelers, including cars, jeeps, and vans, will be discontinued for all new FASTag issuances starting February 1.

The step is aimed at enhancing public convenience and eliminating post-activation hassle faced by highway users.

Here's a detailed breakdown of what will change under the new rules.

What is KYV?

KYV is a verification process linked to FASTag issuance and usage to ensure that the FASTag is mapped correctly to a genuine vehicle and its owner. It helps prevent misuse, duplication, or incorrect tagging of vehicles.

The KYV process is carried out by verifying the vehicle’s registration details against the VAHAN database. The system also checks whether the vehicle already has an active FASTag or is blacklisted. What will change? Previously, a routine KYV step could take place after FASTag was activated, requiring users to complete verification later. However, that post-activation KYV requirement has now been discontinued. What will happen to vehicles with existing FASTag? Vehicles with existing tags will no longer need to complete the KYV process as a routine requirement. It will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse. In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags.

How will govt ensure safety? To improve accuracy and prevent errors, while making the process easier for users, NHAI has tightened the rules for activating FASTags. Banks can now activate a FASTag only after checking vehicle details on the VAHAN database. The earlier practice of activating a tag first and verifying details later has been stopped. In rare cases where vehicle data is not available on VAHAN, banks must verify details using the vehicle’s registration certificate before activation and will be fully responsible for this check. These rules also apply to FASTags bought online, ensuring that all vehicle checks are completed in advance and customers are not contacted again after activation.