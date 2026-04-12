Delhi EV draft policy set to draw pushback from major automakers

Industry executives, however, pointed to gaps in enforcement. One question is how authorities will prevent buyers from registering vehicles in neighbouring districts such as Gurugram while continuing to use them in Delhi. They also highlighted that a large number of older, more polluting BS-I and BS-II vehicles remain on the road, and stricter enforcement against these could deliver quicker gains.
Data shared by executives shows that India recorded around 1.89 crore two-wheeler sales in calendar year 2024, while Delhi accounted for roughly 4.5 lakh registrations, or just over 2 per cent of the national total. Larger states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra contribute significantly higher shares.