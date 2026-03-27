Govt starts talks with automobile companies on shift from E20 to E25
Government explores E25 fuel shift beyond E20, but automakers flag emission risks, liability concerns, and lack of testing amid rising crude oil pressuresDeepak Patel New Delhi
Government explores E25 fuel shift beyond E20, but automakers flag emission risks, liability concerns, and lack of testing amid rising crude oil pressuresDeepak Patel New Delhi
Industry concerns
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:15 PM IST