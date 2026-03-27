Govt starts talks with automobile companies on shift from E20 to E25

The Centre has begun discussions with automakers on whether India should move beyond the mandatory E20 petrol to a higher ethanol blend of E25, Business Standard has learnt. This comes even as concerns emerge within the auto industry over regulatory, technical and consumer implications of such a shift.

Almost all retail outlets in India dispense E20 petrol — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — and it is set to become mandatory across the country from next month.

Ethanol is entirely produced within India, while more than 85 per cent of crude oil is imported.

These discussions at the MHI are separate from the meeting that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) will hold on Saturday to push automakers to launch “flex-fuel vehicles” in India, and to encourage oil industry stakeholders to ensure ample availability of flex fuel at petrol pumps.

Ahead of this meeting, Siam member companies also held an internal discussion on this matter.

They added that Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) officials on Friday held a meeting with executives of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on the feasibility of changing fuel composition from E20 to E25 at petrol pumps across India.

The ongoing war in West Asia has disrupted crude oil supply and pushed up global prices. Government officials, therefore, are looking for ways to minimise its impact on consumers, people aware of the matter said.

In simple terms, regulators pick vehicles in use and check whether they remain as clean as when they were first approved.

ISC is a regulatory mechanism under which vehicles already on the road are periodically tested to ensure they continue to meet emission limits over time.

However, the proposal to move from mandatory E20 to E25 fuel has triggered caution within the auto industry, with executives flagging multiple unresolved issues.

E85 and E100 blends are referred to as flex fuels in India. Currently, no automaker has launched a flex-fuel vehicle in India, as these models are more expensive compared to petrol-run vehicles.

Automakers are also concerned about liability in case of customer complaints. If mandatory E25 leads to changes in performance, fuel efficiency, or maintenance requirements, consumers are likely to approach manufacturers.

“As things stand, a vehicle that was compliant at the time of certification could fail ISC checks later, not because of any defect, but because the fuel itself has changed,” said an industry executive, pointing to a potential regulatory grey area.

At present, most vehicles in India are calibrated and tested for E20 fuel. A shift to E25 would change combustion behaviour, potentially affecting emission outcomes during real-world testing.

These tests are linked to the type of fuel for which a vehicle was originally designed and certified.

Companies, however, may argue that their vehicles were compliant with prevailing norms at the time of sale. And, subsequent changes in fuel composition are beyond their control.

This divergence could lead to disputes unless accountability is clearly defined, executives said. They added the government must take a more proactive role in communicating any such transition to consumers.

“The onus of informing customers should not fall entirely on automakers. If there is a policy-driven change in fuel, it has to be communicated clearly by the government as well,” stated an executive.