Adani-Embraer deal to see 'good growth' in 2 years: Aviation minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said the collaboration between the Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer is expected to see good growth in the next two years.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the stand having a static display of aircraft at the four-day aviation summit Wings India 2026, he also said the India-EU trade deal is the most complicated FTA (free trade agreement) that India has cracked and the whole agreement revolves around the manufacturing ecosystem in India.

"India and Brazil, carry strong relationships, both at the bilateral level and international level. Next month, the honourable president of Brazil is going to come and he's going to meet our honourable prime minister also. In their presence, they are going to decide on timelines for how and when it is going to unfold," the minister said.