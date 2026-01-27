IndiGo extends flight cancellations to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, Tashkent

"Taking into account developments around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights. We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew safety as our highest priority. As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent have been cancelled until February 11, 2026," the airline said in a travel advisory on Tuesday.

The extension comes a day after the airline had cancelled flights to and from these cities on January 26, 27 and 28.

For these destinations, the airline flies over the Iranian airspace and due to the current situation, it is avoiding that airspace, an official said, as quoted by PTI. Generally, the duration of flights from India to these cities is in the range of six to seven hours. The airline operates flights with its A320neo aircraft on these routes that do not have the range and fuel holding capacity to operate on longer alternative routes, the report added. The protests in Iran began on December 28, sparked by the fall of the Iranian currency, the rial, and quickly spread across the country. They were met by a violent crackdown by Iran's security forces, and an over two-week internet blackout - the most comprehensive in the nation's history. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 6,126 people were killed in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests and many more are still feared dead. Iran's government has put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces, and labelled the rest "terrorists", reported the Associated Press.