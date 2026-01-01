Air India pilot detained in Canada over alcohol smell; Delhi flight delayed

An Air India pilot was detained at Vancouver airport in Canada after allegations that he smelled of alcohol before boarding a flight he was scheduled to operate to Delhi via Vienna, according to a Times of India report. The incident unfolded on December 23, 2025, just ahead of Christmas, triggering action by Canadian authorities and subsequent probes by Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

How did the incident unfold at Vancouver airport?

According to the report, the episode came to light after a staff member at Vancouver airport’s duty-free store alerted Canadian authorities. The staffer either saw the pilot inadvertently sip wine being offered as part of festive promotions or noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle.

Following the complaint, Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot, who was assigned to operate the Boeing 777 aircraft , to a breath analyser (BA) test. The pilot failed the test and was detained for further questioning. Flight delayed Despite the last-minute setback, Air India managed to quickly arrange a replacement pilot to minimise passenger disruption. The Vancouver–Delhi flight, routed via Vienna, is an ultra long-haul service that requires four pilots operating in two rotating sets of captain and co-pilot in line with duty-time regulations. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 3 pm local time. ALSO READ | DGCA questions Air India for operating Dreamliner despite technical snags After the replacement was arranged, the flight departed with a delay of about two hours. The aircraft later landed in Vienna, from where a different set of crew took over operations for the onward leg to Delhi.

What are the conflicting accounts on alleged alcohol consumption? According to the Times of India report, there were differing accounts of what exactly occurred at the duty-free outlet. While some maintained that the pilot may have inadvertently taken a sip of alcohol during a festive tasting, others claimed he merely smelled of alcohol while purchasing a bottle. The duty-free staffer reported the matter to Canadian authorities. Officials reviewed CCTV footage to establish that the individual in question was assigned to operate the Air India flight and subsequently traced him to the aircraft. What action have Air India and the DGCA taken? Air India has reportedly taken a stern view of the incident. The pilot was flown back to Delhi a couple of days later and has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the inquiry, the report said.

The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, which is independently examining the incident. The regulator is reviewing safety concerns linked to fitness for duty, while the airline continues its internal investigation, the report said. In an official statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, experienced a last-minute delay after one cockpit crew member was offloaded before departure. “Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said. “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay,” it added.