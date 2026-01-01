Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA questions Air India for operating Dreamliner despite technical snags

DGCA questions Air India for operating Dreamliner despite technical snags

In a show-cause notice issued this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has flagged snags pertaining to Dreamliner VT-ANI

Air India

Aviation watchdog DGCA has sought an explanation from Air India for operating a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA has sought an explanation from Air India for operating a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner despite repetitive technical snags, according to sources.

In a show-cause notice issued this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has flagged snags pertaining to Dreamliner VT-ANI.

Non-compliance with the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) for the flight operated on June 28 this year has also been mentioned in the notice.

According to sources, the regulator has flagged that there were safety concerns related to aircraft dispatch, MEL compliance and flight crew decision-making during the operation of flights AI 258 and AI 357.

While details about the dates of operations for these flights could not be immediately ascertained, these flights operate on the Delhi-Tokyo route.

 

Among other aspects, the regulator has mentioned that the aircraft was operated despite prior knowledge of repeated snags and existing system degradations, the sources said.

There was no comment from Air India.

It was also not immediately clear whether the aircraft VT-ANI is out of operation now.

