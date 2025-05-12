Home / Industry / Aviation / News / India set to reopen 32 airports shut during standoff with Pakistan

Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India, Pakistan

Srinagar airport
A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected soon | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Civil aviation authorities have decided to reopen 32 airports that were shut for civil flight operations following last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Monday.

A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected to be announced soon, the sources added.

Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

Topics :Civil AviationAirportsIndian airportsSrinagar airportAmritsar

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

