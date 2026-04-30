Facing operational risk and charge higher UDF, say private airports

APAO flagged that non-aeronautical income streams such as retail, parking, and other commercial activities are facing permanent losses in some cases, and unlike aeronautical charges, these cannot be recovered later through tariff true-ups.
It also pointed out that concessionaires (retail outlet operators, ground handling companies, etc.) operating within airport premises are seeking waivers due to loss of business arising from prevailing geopolitical disruptions. This, it said, is compounding financial stress for airport operators, who are already dealing with falling aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues.
APAO has underlined that airport operating costs remain largely fixed and cannot be reduced in proportion to revenue decline. Security obligations, regulatory compliance, infrastructure maintenance and service quality requirements must be maintained at full scale at all times. “There has been no commensurate reduction in airport operating expenditure,” the association said, adding that airports are required to continue meeting stringent safety and service standards regardless of traffic fluctuations.