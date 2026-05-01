NMIAL dismisses IATA's concerns over high aeronautical charges

It also said it had designed the tariff structure keeping in mind the interests of airport users. It has proposed tariffs for FY27 at the same level as the ad hoc rates cleared FY26.

This, it said, has been done to avoid any sudden tariff shock to airport users during the initial years of airport operations.

The Lufthansa group has complained that against the initial completion date of December 2021, the deadline was revised to December 2025, and international operations were supposed to start on April 1, 2026, (which did not happen). So there has been a delay of four years and the users cannot be penalised for the cost inefficiency and mismanagement on the part of the operator to meet its deadlines.