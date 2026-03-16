NBFCs hold back on ECB plans as West Asia conflict pushes up hedging cost

Several non banking financial companies (NBFCs) are holding back plans to raise funds overseas through external commercial borrowings (ECBs), despite having board approvals, because ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have pushed up hedging costs and increased the overall cost of overseas borrowings, industry players said.

The hedging cost has increased up to 75 basis points, increasing the landed cost of foreign currency borrowings for NBFCs, they said.

NBFCs typically access overseas markets through ECBs to diversify their funding sources and tap relatively large pools of capital at good rates. However, the cost advantage of such borrowings largely depends on currency hedging costs, which protect borrowers against exchange rate volatility. When geopolitical risks increase, global investors tend to demand higher premiums, pushing up hedging expenses.

“With tensions persisting in West Asia, hedging costs have moved up to 50-75 basis points, which has increased the overall landed cost of ECBs. Right now, we have three approved ECBs but we are holding them back until the situation (geopolitical tensions in West Asia) normalises,” said a senior executive at a private sector NBFC. Some of the large NBFCs that frequently tap the overseas market are among the players holding off plans to raise funds until the situation normalises, sources said, adding that companies will continue to monitor global developments and currency movements closely and may revisit their overseas borrowing plans once hedging costs ease and market conditions become more favourable.

Industry executives said that the recent spike in hedging costs has eroded the pricing benefit that foreign currency borrowings generally offer over domestic funding. “In the current scenario, once you factor in the hedging cost, the overall cost of funds from ECBs becomes comparable to, or sometimes higher than, domestic borrowing rates. That reduces the incentive to immediately tap offshore markets,” said a senior executive of a large sized NBFC. Market participants said that companies are not cancelling their ECB plans altogether but are postponing issuances until volatility in global markets subsides. “The approvals remain valid and companies can access the market when conditions improve. Right now the preference is to wait for some normalisation in geopolitical tensions and currency volatility,” another executive at a large housing finance company said.

The hesitation to tap offshore markets comes despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxing the ECB norms. The revised framework widens the pool of eligible borrowers and recognised lenders, raises borrowing limits, relaxes maturity restrictions and removes the cap on the all in cost for certain ECB categories. Prior to the current West Asia conflict, the overseas fundraising pipeline of Indian corporates through loans and bonds was robust for the upcoming financial year (FY27), supported by a pick up in capacity utilisation that could eventually spur private capital expenditure. Bankers projected ECB volumes could increase by 25-30 per cent in FY27 to as much as $65 billion, from around $50 billion in FY26.