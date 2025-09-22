Brigade Group inks 7.5-acre Banashankari project worth ₹1,200 crore

Real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project in Banashankari, South Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

“Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development. With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and economic landscape,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Group.

ALSO READ: Govt to release 25 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala in FY26 The Bengaluru-headquartered developer announced that the project will span 7.5 acres, offering high-quality residential spaces. It will feature premium apartments designed for homebuyers seeking an elevated lifestyle in a prime location, with convenient access to major infrastructure, educational institutions and commercial hubs.

Moreover, the group is building the Twin Towers project in North-West Bengaluru. Last week, it said the project had received an investment of Rs 126 crore from Shruti Pai, Creative Director at Manipal Education and Medical Group International India. Earlier in September, the company announced a tie-up for a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru and expects a revenue of Rs 2,500 crore. The project spans 10.75 acres with a total saleable area potential of 2.5 million square feet. In an interaction with Business Standard, Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Executive Director of Brigade Group, said the company is targeting a 15 per cent increase in pre-sales, with a goal of Rs 9,000 crore by the end of FY26. He added that residential EBITDA margins are expected to remain in the 28-30 per cent range during the year.